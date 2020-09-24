You Can Pay What You Want for a Whopper on Friday & the Money Goes to Charity
I guess that means you can have a very cheap or very expensive burger today.
It's not often you get a discount on lunch and get to feel good about what the meal is doing for other people. However, No Kid Hungry’s “Dine, Shop & Share” fundraiser to help end childhood hunger aims to provide that exact feeling.
Part of the fundraiser includes a September 25 promo from Burger King that might catch your attention if you love Whoppers. You can pay what you want for a Whopper all day on Friday. Any price. You pick. Then 100% of what you pay is donated to No Kid Hungry through BK's McLamore Foundation.
Here's how to get a real cheap or real expensive Whopper (your choice): On September 25, pop into the BK mobile app to find the deal. Choose your price. Get a Whopper. Pretty straightforward.
There are other restaurants participating in the fundraiser as well, includig deals through Jack in the Box, Williams Sonoma, Popeyes, and Qdoba. Here are a couple of the other deals available benefitting No Kid Hungry:
- Checkers & Rally's: They'll donate 10 cents for every Classic Cone sold through October 11 at participating locations.
- Jack in the Box: Donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, and you'll get $1 off a chicken combo meal. Alternatively, you can donate $5 to receive $40 worth of savings on various items. That's available through September 30.
- Noodles & Company: Donate $2 and you get a coupon for a free shareable on your next visit through October 16.
- Francis Ford Coppola Winery: The director's winery is giving $2 to No Kid Hungry for every bottle of its Diamond Collection purchased on its website through October 14.
- Williams Sonoma: Buy a celebrity-designed spatula or tea towel and 30% of the retail price will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.