You Can Pay What You Want for a Whopper on Friday & the Money Goes to Charity

It's not often you get a discount on lunch and get to feel good about what the meal is doing for other people. However, No Kid Hungry’s “Dine, Shop & Share” fundraiser to help end childhood hunger aims to provide that exact feeling.

Part of the fundraiser includes a September 25 promo from Burger King that might catch your attention if you love Whoppers. You can pay what you want for a Whopper all day on Friday. Any price. You pick. Then 100% of what you pay is donated to No Kid Hungry through BK's McLamore Foundation.

Here's how to get a real cheap or real expensive Whopper (your choice): On September 25, pop into the BK mobile app to find the deal. Choose your price. Get a Whopper. Pretty straightforward.

There are other restaurants participating in the fundraiser as well, includig deals through Jack in the Box, Williams Sonoma, Popeyes, and Qdoba. Here are a couple of the other deals available benefitting No Kid Hungry: