Burger King Just Offered Prince Harry a Part-Time Job

I understand that I am, quite possibly, too invested in the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status. But among an extensive list of Megxit-related questions, I've gotta ask: How will the pair fare monetarily without the backing of her majesty, the queen?
Just last week, the Duke and Duchess announced plans to "step back" as members of the Royal Family and "work towards financial independence," which means Meg is bidding adieu to her reported $500,000 clothing budget. And while they might not lead the same life of luxury the crown allows, at least Harry's got some job prospects. Burger King just took to Twitter to remind the Prince he'll "always have a job in our kingdom."
Here the reactions:
This isn't the first time Burger King has been a total troll on Twitter. In fact, it's sorta ~on brand~ now. The chain roasted Kanye West back in 2018, shaded Wendy's over its spicy chicken nuggets, and picked a fight with KFC, aiming shots at the Colonel himself.
I'm not saying Prince Harry should consider the offer, but I'm also not not saying he shouldn't work out some sort of endorsement deal, either. Sponcon doesn't seem so bad in the face of an $84 million income loss.
h/t The Takeout
