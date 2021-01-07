Burger King Just Unveiled Its First Total Rebrand in 20 Years

The new year is a time to reinvent yourself—and that doesn't simply apply to those plans to finally go blonde or your questionable pursuit of a singing career in 2021. Like you, Burger King is ready for a makeover. The fast food chain is kicking off the new year with a new look, introducing its first rebrand in 20 years.

Burger King isn't doing it halfway, either. The company is unveiling fresh visual designs, restaurant concepts, and digital experiences—including new logos, colors, fonts, uniforms, even packaging.

"Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience," Restaurant Brands International Head of Design Raphael Abreu said in a statement. "We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste."