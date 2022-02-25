Burger King’s Largest Franchisee Is Cutting the Number of Chicken Nuggets in Meals

In part of a larger trend shaping the entire fast food industry, a major Burger King franchisee is lowering the value of its chicken nugget meal. Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates 14% of Burger King’s 7,000 US locations, recently informed investors that its restaurants will lower the number of chicken nuggets in meals from 10 pieces down to eight. The lower number of nuggets will not have a lower price.

According to CNN, Carrols cited inflation as the main motivator for the change in the number of nuggets. Carrols has increased the prices of other menu items in past months, including reducing the number of discounts available. Burger King most recently pulled the popular Whopper off the value menu. Carrols told investors that the franchisee plans on raising menu prices again this year.

Burger King isn’t the first chain that has cut the amount of chicken in one of its menu staples. Domino's cut the number of chicken wings in its $7.99 carry-out meal from 10 pieces to eight as well.

The increased price of chicken comes from general inflation and also specific supply chain issues related to chicken wings. Places like Wingstop have even pivoted to serving more chicken thighs, instead of wings. Restaurant prices rose by 6% in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and fast food is more expensive now than it was before the pandemic.

We reached out to a BK spokesperson for additional information, but haven't heard back.