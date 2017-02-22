Burger King Buys Popeyes With Whopper Price Tag of $1.8 Billion

If your biggest gripe in life is there are too many places that won't let you have it your way, things are looking up. Burger King just purchased Popeyes.

The fried chicken chain has been acquired by Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Burger King and Tim Hortons. The price tag was a whopping $1.8 billion, the company announced Tuesday. In the deal, RBI acquires more than 2,600 Popeyes locations in 26 countries and some super sweet product placement in Little Nicky.

Popeyes will continue to be independently managed inside the U.S., but the company is looking to expand their presence internationally. Prior to the acquisition, RBI owned more than 20,000 fast food restaurants across the globe.