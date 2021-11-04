Burger King Is Giving Out Cryptocurrency When You Spend $5 or More

Burger King is great at providing deals. Now, the fast food chain has a great new way for cryptocurrency users to make some coin. Burger King is teaming up with Robinhood Crypto to make crypto a little easier to attain for Royal Perks members.

Burger King Royal Perks members who spend $5 or more on the BK app, website, or in-restaurant using "My Code" will be rewarded with a side of cryptocurrency powered by Robinhood Crypto. The primary currency offered is Dogecoin, and a few lucky members could receive a full Ethereum or Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency offer is only available to perks members through November 21, 2021, at participating US restaurants and can only be redeemed once a day. To see the promotion's official rules and details, check out the Burger King crypto website.