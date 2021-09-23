Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Here's a new option with the same ol' bang for your buck!

By Janae Price

Published on 9/23/2021 at 5:48 PM

Image by Chineme Elobuike, Courtesy of Burger King

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.

The Rodeo Burger features fried onion rings and hot and spicy BBQ sauce on top of a Whopper Jr. patty inside a sesame bun. The Rodeo Burger will be taking the place of the Bacon Cheeseburger on the value menu, which marks the first change to the $1 Your Way menu since its debut in 2020.

The $1 Your Way menu now includes the Rodeo Burger, Chicken Jr. Sandwich, value fries, and a 16-ounce value drink. Starting September 23, 2020, you can get the Rodeo Burger on the $1 Your Way menu at participating locations nationwide.

