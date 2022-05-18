Burger King Is Testing 3 Totally New Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich is our favorite on the fast food scene. It's so good, in fact, that we called it "as juicy as a fast food white meat filet can be."

But clearly, there's no rest for the weary. The Whopper slinger is trialing an entirely new fried chicken sandwich that just might rival its predecessor. The Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is being tested across New York City and Virginia locations, Chew Boom reports.

Naturally, the chain has created several variations of its new sandwich. The classic BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy white meat chicken breast topped with "savory sauce," lettuce, and juicy tomatoes between a toasted potato bun. The BK Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features all the same fixings but with its chicken fillet doused in a triple pepper spicy glaze. The BK Bacon and Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich crispy chicken has savory sauce, creamy Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on that same toasted potato bun.

If you need a refresher on how these differ from the Ch'King Sandwiches, let me lay it out. The Ch'King similarly comes in three versions, the default, a spicy version, and the deluxe. The classic is a simple approach with crispy chicken, pickles, and a signature sauce atop the same type of bun (potato), while the spicy adds an extra kick, and the deluxe features lettuce and tomatoes but no pickles.