Burger King Is Rolling Out a New Loyalty Program with Tons of Free Food Perks

Burger King's recent rebrand isn't purely aesthetic. The royal burger chain is working on an entirely new rewards program to fit the new look, and by the end of the year, it will be available to customers nationwide.

The loyalty program is called Royal Perks—a play on the restaurant's monarch theme. Whereas Starbucks Rewards allows customers to collect stars, Royal Perks will allow customers to collect crowns. Every dollar spent earns 10 crowns, which can be exchanged for free items across the menu. Notably, Burger King claims the free food perks aren't limited to select menu items, unlike competing chains such as Wendy's and Taco Bell.

On top of that, members will get access to daily perks like free size upgrades on drinks, fries, or hash browns. Delivery orders will still qualify for crowns and you'll earn double crowns with every order made during your birthday month, according to a press release from the chain.