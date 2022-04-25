Burger King Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Week for the Entire Year
Are you a Frequent Fry'er???
If you aren't taking advantage of your favorite fast food joint's rewards program, it's just lousy budgeting—especially given Burger King's latest news. The Whopper slinger is rolling out its Frequent Fry'er promotion, which gets you free fries in any size every week for the entire year. If you're a Royal Perks member, that is.
While there's a laundry list of reasons to join the loyalty program—including early access to menu debuts like the Ghost Pepper Nuggets and 37 cent Whoppers—this is just the chain's latest (and possibly best?) push.
Sign up, and you will get free fries every week for the rest of the year. The only stipulation is that you have to purchase something else with it, which isn't all that much of a challenge if we're being honest. Frequent Fry'ers can choose between small, medium, and large sizes as if you'd go with anything other than the latter.
"Since announcing the rollout of our loyalty program last September, Royal Perks is now available in nearly every Burger King restaurant nationwide," president of Burger King North America Tom Curtis said in a press release. "Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we’re confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members."
In addition to free fries, you'll earn 10 Crowns (i.e. points) for every $1 spent, score daily BK deals, get exclusive Royal Perks offers, and double Crowns throughout your entire birthday month, among other bonuses.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome."