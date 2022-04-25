Burger King Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Week for the Entire Year

If you aren't taking advantage of your favorite fast food joint's rewards program, it's just lousy budgeting—especially given Burger King's latest news. The Whopper slinger is rolling out its Frequent Fry'er promotion, which gets you free fries in any size every week for the entire year. If you're a Royal Perks member, that is.

While there's a laundry list of reasons to join the loyalty program—including early access to menu debuts like the Ghost Pepper Nuggets and 37 cent Whoppers—this is just the chain's latest (and possibly best?) push.

Sign up, and you will get free fries every week for the rest of the year. The only stipulation is that you have to purchase something else with it, which isn't all that much of a challenge if we're being honest. Frequent Fry'ers can choose between small, medium, and large sizes as if you'd go with anything other than the latter.