The Sourdough King Is Back at Burger King & You Might Qualify for a Free One

Following a recent announcement that Cheesy Tots are back on Burger King's menu for a little while, we've just received word that the American fast food chain is temporarily reviving another favorite treat, the Sourdough King.

Burger King is reviving two varieties of Sourdough King sandwiches on its daytime menu from now until Monday, April 19—a Single and a Double. It also appears to be serving a few sourdough breakfast sandwiches on its breakfast menu.

The standard Sourdough King features a 1/4-pound grilled beef patty, thick-cut smoked bacon, melted American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise on toasted slices of sourdough.

Anyone can get excited about ordering a Sourdough King, but just for fun, Burger King is giving out the sandwich to a select group of people for free. For a short time in the BK app, anyone whose name has a silent G—that means Hugh, Ashleigh, Kayleigh, and the like—can redeem an offer for a free Sourdough King.

Fast food chains love giving us great things then taking them away, then bringing them back and quickly taking them away again. We're not mad when our favorite treats get put back on the menu for a little while, we just wish they'd stay longer.