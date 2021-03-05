Burger King Just Added a New Sandwich to Its 2 for $10 Deal
Lunch?? Dinner?? Anyone???
There's nothing wrong with a classic Whopper. It's Burger King's flagship burger for a reason, but that's not to say the fast food chain doesn't have other menu items that deserve your undivided attention. Look no further than the Sourdough King, a sandwich piled with bacon, cheese, and a grilled beef burger patty.
Now, you can get this fave as part of Burger King's 2 for $10 deal. Here's how the promo works: You get a choice of two select entrees, two small fries, and two small drinks for ten bucks. Basically, you've got more—and even better—options now.
Here are the current 2 for $10 deal options:
- Single Sourdough King
- Whopper
- Chicken Fries
- Original Chicken Sandwich
- Big Fish Sandwich
Of course, if you'd rather go the chicken nuggets route, you might want to opt for Wendy's instead. BK's competitor is serving up free 10-piece nuggets when you order via the app through March 14. If you're really feeling wild, opt for both. Lunch and dinner. Bam! Problem solved.
