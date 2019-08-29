Chicken Sandwich Mania Continues With Burger King's 3 New Caesar Chicken Sandwiches

If you're sick of seeing news about fried chicken sandwiches, then you may want to avert your eyes or maybe find a nice rock to climb under. The greasy chicken craze shows no sign of slowing now that Burger King announced it's launching a line of new Chicken Caesar Sandwiches -- inspired by everyone's favorite anchovy-laced salad dressing.
The new series of chicken sandwiches will include a crispy chicken version, a spicy chicken, and a grilled chicken. All three sandwiches sit squarely between pillow-like potato buns and will be topped with shaved parmesan, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and savory Caesar sauce. It's unclear what makes the spicy version extra spicy since it contains all the same toppings, but our guess is that it may have something to do with the chicken patty batter seasoning. Either way, I'm game for a spicy Caesar.
The new line seems like a smart move on BK's part, considering the ongoing chicken sandwich mania unleashed by the arrival -- and now the tragic disappearance -- of Popeyes' coveted fried chicken sandwich. And what better way to join in all the rabid clucking than by taking your favorite salad and turning it into a self-contained, handheld delight? Wait, isn't that why we have wraps?
Either way, Burger King's Chicken Caesar Sandwiches have already arrived at participating locations nationwide, but won't be around for good. And it's basically a salad in sandwich form, so just tell yourself you're eating healthy.
h/t: Chew Boom
