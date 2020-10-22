Burger King Announces Plans for Reusable Whopper Packaging & Drink Cups

Burger King has a new idea for reducing waste, but will people go along with it?

Starting sometime in 2021, the fast-food chain will pilot a reusable packaging program at locations in New York City, Portland, and Tokyo. When customers order, they'll be given the choice to receive their sandwiches and drinks in zero-waste containers that can be cleaned and reused.

Of course, these containers will cost Burger King more than the typical, single-use paper products, so customers won't be able to keep them as souvenirs. If a guest opts in to receive reusable packaging, they'll be charged a deposit fee when they check out. Once the guest returns the packaging to their Burger King location to be cleaned, they'll get the deposit back.

The whole process sounds tedious, but the chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands, wants to give it a shot anyway with hopes that customers will put in a little extra effort to help the environment. As things stand today, food packaging takes a large toll on the planet, both through litter and side effects of manufacturing.

If everything goes smoothly and the program is expanded to more cities as intended, it'll bring Burger King closer to meeting its long-term sustainability goals, which include obtaining all guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025.