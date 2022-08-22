Burger King Is Testing an Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich

On August 22, Burger King is taking its plant-based innovation to the next level by offering an Impossible edition of its famous Original Chicken Sandwich. If you're in Cincinnati, Ohio, you'll get to try the new Impossible Original Chik'n Sandwich. The latest version of this sandwich follows so many other iterations: the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Original Chicken Sandwich, and the Teriyaki Original Chicken Sandwich.

This latest version will still have the crispy, juicy features of the meat-based Original Chicken Sandwich, but the chicken patty will be swapped with the plant-based Impossible chicken patty. It will still be seasoned just right and topped with shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise, piled into a toasted sesame seed bun.

This isn't the first plant-based or Impossible option on the Burger King menu. The Impossible Whopper was introduced in 2019, and a test of Impossible Nuggets in 2021. Now with the Cincinnati testing of the new Impossible Original Chik'n Sandwich, there is another option to swap out the meat for something plant-based, even if it's just to try it once.

For now, that opportunity to test will be exclusive to people near Cincinnati Burger Kings, but it may be available to the rest of us sometime soon.