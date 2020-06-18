Burger King Will Give You a $1 Whopper for Posting a TikTok Dance

Nailing those "Say So" and "Savage" moves might not've felt quite as productive as your friends quarantine activities (we get it Kristin, you know how to cook!), but your TikTok habit is about to get a whole lot more rewarding. Burger King is giving away dollar Whoppers for doing what you're already doing: posting those routines.

The fast food giant's latest promotion is simple to snag: follow BK on the app, share your choreography to the chain's custom soundtrack, and tag #WhopperDance. Burger King will then DM you with a personalized code for your $1 deal. A few of TikTok's biggest names -- Loren Gray, Avani, and Nathan Davis Jr., who boast a collective 73 million followers -- will kick off the promo June 18 with the dance you'll need to enter.

"We are investing in our digital channels and are always looking for innovative ways to engage with guests," BK's director of media and social channels Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira said in a statement Thursday. "The BK North America team is constantly pushing into new territories and Whopper Dance on TikTok is one of these ideas."