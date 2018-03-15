Burger King Trolled Customers With a Flaming Car on the Side of the Road

In honor of Good Samaritan Day on March 13, Burger King released a new commercial where the fast food chain trolled customers. At first, that doesn't make much sense, but the idea was to reward nice people.
It falls nicely in-line with the recent string of Burger King commercials where the home of the Whopper steps into the real world to (more-or-less) talk about real-world issues. The most famous of those may be the commercial where employees piss off customers to prove a point about net neutrality, which was recently gutted despite the action being wildly unpopular.
There was also a slightly awkward ad about bullying in late 2017.
This time, a car that appears to be in flames is parked on the side of the road. But when people stop to help, they discover the flames are coming from a grill and not a broken vehicle. Instead of having to lend a hand, they're offered a Whopper for being a good person. The potential former boy scout who carries a fire extinguisher definitely deserved two Whoppers. He is a very prepared individual.
Get Fit and Look Like A Badass
It's a bit of an odd ad, but at least it's better than that terrifying time Burger King tried to access your Google Home.
h/t Foodbeast
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.