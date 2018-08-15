Burger King Tweeted Something Super Weird & People Are Kind of Concerned

For a moment on Tuesday, Twitter was normal. It was still a fast-paced and volatile echo-chamber brimming with misinformation and inscrutable hashtags, but at least it was familiar. Then Burger King decided to mess everything up by tweeting what was presumably a typo.
This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds
Or was it? The tweet reading "mp; saf" had echoes of the president's very dumb "covfefe" tweet, which inspired its own fan fiction but was very obviously a mistake. Whether Burger King was surreptitiously planting some kind of warning or sneakily instituting a marketing campaign didn't really matter, as the brand's followers quickly got involved in the company's mentions.
The multiple entreaties made by fans for the help of Wendy's, which is known for its scorching insults and barbs on Twitter, went unanswered. In the past, we've seen fast food companies use Twitter to remind the public of their existence, with rap battles and other weird repartees taking place, so it's no surprise that Wendy's was summoned.
We've reached out to Burger King about the strange tweet and will update this post when we hear back.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.