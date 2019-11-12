Burger King's New 2-for-1 Deal Gets You Free a Whopper or Impossible Whopper

The thing about eating a Whopper is that it ends when you take your final bite. And then the taste of the burger hangs out in the crevices of your mouth for a few minutes, before dissolving into a whisper of salt and ketchup. Only those who have experienced this whisper understand nostalgia and grief.
An easy solution to this human suffering is to buy another Whopper. But it turns out you don't have to. An Uber Eats employee must have recently gone to therapy to mourn the loss of their burger because, as of Tuesday, you can score buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) Whoppers and Impossible Whoppers when you order via Uber Eats. Burger King announced the deal on social media, stating the obvious: "sometimes, one whopper just isn’t enough."
It's true. You can avoid the void by simply taking advantage of this BOGO deal with the Uber Eats app. Simply download it, if you haven't already, and go to town. ...Unless the Whopper you so desire is not the traditional sandwich or the Impossible Whopper. Those are the only two included in the package. If this is an issue for you, consider that you might be in love with a menu item that is too complicated and unhealthy for you.
You might be in love with a Ghost Whopper, for example. This Whopper is never going to text you back, hun. Or you might love the Upside Down Whopper, which seems like it really struggles to keep its shit together.
Anyway, this BOGO offer ends on November 26. Until then, you can continue ordering Whoppers back to back, every waking hour of the day, at half price.
