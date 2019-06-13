Burger King's Serving 'Stranger Things'-Themed Upside Down Whoppers

With the slow rollout of the plant-based Impossible Whopper across the country this year, Burger King is unleashing perhaps its most significant new spin on its iconic burger ever. Now, to celebrate the new season of Stranger Things on Netflix in a few weeks, Burger King plans to start serving what's perhaps its most insignificant change to the Whopper ever. The chain is literally just flipping the whole thing upside down. Get it?
On June 21, select Burger King locations in a limited number of cities across the country will start serving what's dubbed the Upside Down Whopper, the company announced Thursday. The "new" sandwich is exactly the same as a normal Whopper, but inverted -- no colorful buns or over-the-top Stranger Things-themed ingredients. Instead, it features a flame-grilled beef patty topped (or should we say bottomed?) with tomatoes, white onions, lettuce, pickles, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. The only other difference you'll notice is special, limited-edition Stranger Things packaging.
Spend the Night in This Suspended Mountainside Glass Pod With the Best Views in Peru
Burger King said the Upside Down Whopper will be available at only 11 restaurants spread across major cities -- Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York -- while supplies last, according to a press release. These locations will also offer Stranger Things t-shirts, crowns, ketchup packets, and pins. Of course, you can always just buy a regular Whopper and flip it upside down yourself if you can't make it to one of the few locations serving the official version.
Better yet, the chain's also offering a Stranger Things-inspired delivery deal via DoorDash. From now through June 20, you can order a "Hopper Meal," a combo that includes a Whopper, small drink, and small fries for $5. If you use the code "STRANGER" on orders of $10 or more, they'll cover the delivery fee and give you access to special Stranger Things season 3 content. You can get the same deal from June 21 through July 7 with the code "HOPPER." You won't be getting the Upside Down Whopper, but again, you can just take the regular Whopper and eat it upside down if you feel so inclined.
The new season of Stranger Things hits Netflix on July 4. In the meantime, prepare yourself for all of the other show-themed products and marketing gimmicks.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.