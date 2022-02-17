The Most Popular Burger at Burger King Is Leaving the Value Menu

Burger King is known for one thing above all else: the Whopper. It is the main item menu, beloved far and wide. On the value menu, you could get two of these burgers for $5. Now, it will soon be off the discount menu, Reuters reported.

Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands, decided to pull the Whopper from the value menu. The Whopper has "been on this core discount platform for too long," Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil told Reuters.

The decision to pull the Whopper is part of a larger plan to raise menu prices at the chain this year. Restaurant chains across the country have been raising prices, as top executives point to inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages as reasons for rising consumer costs. Meanwhile, many major chains reported an increase in revenue in 2021.

According to Reuters, even though the Whopper is leaving the value menu, there will likely still be promotions on the burgers in the future. Keep an eye out for those deals, like when Burger King offered the Whopper for just $0.37 in honor of its 64th birthday.

Right now, you can get a regular Whopper for $5.99 at most Burger King locations.