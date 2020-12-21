Burger King Will Venmo You $1 so You Can Buy Something off Its New Value Menu
The $1 menu just got even cheaper...
The dollar menu is a truly beautiful thing. You can order to your heart's desire without worrying about your budget or any sort of pesky overdraft fees. Get the chicken sandwich, onion rings, and some nugs just because you can—and do it at Burger King.
The Whopper slinger has officially unveiled its all-new "Your Way" value menu, complete with Bacon Cheeseburgers, the Chicken Jr. Sandwich, even value fries and soft drinks. You get to create your own meal or just load up on snacks. Whatever you're feeling. Here's the real kicker, though: From now through December 28, Burger King will Venmo you $1 so you can sample the menu for free.
"We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now," chief marketing officer Ellie Doty said in a statement to Thrillist. "That’s why we set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our Bacon Cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else."
This isn't like your typical promo, though. There's nothing you can do, per se, to score the buck. Burger King is Venmo'ing people at random, so you'll just have to wait and see. Keep an eye out on your account, and maybe, just go to BK either way. I think you could spare the dollar. You deserve the cheeseburger—it's Monday, after all.
