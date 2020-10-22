Whoppers Are Only 99 Cents Right Now with Uber Eats' Throwback Pricing Promo

Remember the '90s? Blockbuster Video, bowl cuts, and Burger King Whoppers under a buck.

Sadly, Blockbuster isn't nearing a comeback. Thankfully, bowl cuts are only returning in select parts of Brooklyn. And despite us doing literally nothing to deserve it, 99-cent Whoppers are making a brief 21st-century cameo from Thursday, October 22, to Sunday, October 25.

Uber Eats users can find the discount in the app between now and the end of the weekend, part of the company's new "Throwback Thursdays" promotional series. You can only redeem the promo once, but there's no cap on how many Whoppers it applies to. In other words, you can order as many 99-cent Whoppers as you want, as long as you buy them all at once.

In These Dark Times, nothing can fully comfort us, but a quarter-pound beef patty with all the classic fixings certainly doesn't hurt. And getting it for under $1? That's one relic of a bygone era we can be grateful for right now.

Throwback Thursdays will continue in the months to come, featuring specials at a variety of chains from a variety of decades. Next month, Uber Eats will partner with Tim Hortons for a 1960s throwback.

