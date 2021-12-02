Grab a Whopper for Just 37 Cents This Week In Honor of the Burger's 64th Birthday

No matter what you think about fast food, there are few menu items that are so iconic that they're about as recognizable as the chain that makes them. The Whopper is definitely in that echelon, and this month, the burger is celebrating its 64th anniversary.

The drive-thru classic that comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion is going to be available at a discount for the celebration. On December 3 and 4, Burger King is rolling back prices to when the Whopper made its debut in 1957. You can get a Whopper for 37 cents on both days at locations across the US. (Though, the fine print does use that irksome "participating locations" designation. So, call ahead if you're really set on getting a burger with couch cushion change.)

Of course, there's a bit of a catch. You have to be a member of the recently expanded Burger King Royal Perks program to get the discount. Fortunately, it's free to sign up, and you can do it on the spot to get the discount. The deal is around for two days, but you can only use it once per account. Also, if you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you get beautiful vistas and you might have Spam on the menu, but there's no anniversary discount available in those states.

It's weird to celebrate a burger's birthday, but if you want a meal for under a dollar, you can probably handle it.