Burger King Is Unleashing New 'Whopper Donuts' for National Donut Day

Out of all the so-called “food holidays” every year, National Donut Day is among the best -- if not the best -- thanks to the bounty of free donut deals it brings. Even companies that have nothing to do with donuts try to cash in on the one-day frenzy. Really. Look no further than Burger King’s first-ever Whopper Donut.
On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced it will unleash the “flame-grilled” Whopper Donut -- its signature burger in donut form -- for one day only on National Donut Day this Friday, June 1. The new stunt food is more of a burger than a donut, though, which is probably for the best.
Basically, Burger King is just cutting out the center of its usual Whoppers and calling them donuts. As for the cut-outs? They come served on the side as free sliders, or “donut holes,” if you will. Calling the holy burger a “donut” is certainly a stretch, but at least it’s not a donut covered in burger-flavored glaze. That’d be gross.
A spokesperson for the chain said the Whopper Donut will be available at only five BK locations across the country on Friday:
- 128 Tremont Street in Boston
- 1100 - 5th Street in Miami Beach
- 1601 N. Hacienda Boulevard in Los Angeles
- 327 West 42nd Street in New York City
- 2450 S 1900 W in Salt Lake City
Then again, nothing’s stopping you from taking, say, a cookie cutter to the center of a Whopper and making your own damn Whopper Donut. The company even teamed up with BuzzFeed’s Tasty to release a step-by-step recipe video and, if you think about it, this may actually be the best way to enjoy a Whopper Donut because at least you’d be doing it in the privacy of your home.
Anyway, now you know what to do if you need some actual sustenance at some point during your day-long free donut binge.
