News Hurry, Burger King Is Offering $2 Whoppers on Wednesday October 28 is a great day for food deals.

Burger King

You did it. You made it to Wednesday, halfway through the week. These days, that’s cause for celebration, and it looks like Burger King ’s got you covered with a deal for $2 Whoppers. The royal burger chain is fittingly calling the promotion, “Whopper Wednesday.” Burger King will give you a Whopper sandwich for just $2 when you order through its mobile app, a spokesperson confirmed when reached by Thrillist. Just fire up your BK app and check out the “offers” tab. That’s where you’ll find the Whopper Wednesday deal that’ll score you the sandwich of your midday lunch cravings for a couple of bucks. No, this Whopper Wednesday deal isn’t a good as last week’s $1 Whopper promotion, but hey, it’s something.

Screenshot of the deal in the BK app. | Burger King

There’s a limit of one Whopper per customer and the deal only applies to the standard Whopper, so keep that in mind. The Whopper Wednesday deal is also only good for pickup, so if you want to satisfy that craving you’re gonna have to mask up and head to the drive-thru. While you’re out, you can also take advantage of Taco Bell’s huge “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” giveaway on October 28. Show up at your local T-Bell and they’ll hand you a free Doritos Locos Taco. You don’t even need to order anything else to get it. Just ask nicely, and again, wear a mask. It may be Wednesday, but it’s been a long week. Treat yourself.

