News Burger King Is Putting Its Whopper Recipe Right on the Wrapper It's not a step-by-step recipe so much as it's a simplified list of ingredients.

Courtesy of Burger King

Burger King is unwrapping the recipe to its famous Whopper sandwich… by putting it right on the wrapper. The burger chain is sharing the details to not-so-subtly emphasize what isn’t in its Whopper, rather than what is. More specifically, Burger King really wants you to know that Whoppers are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives -- and that’s a big deal.

Courtesy of Burger King

The stripped-down Whopper recipe will appear front and center on the sandwich’s wrapping. It’s a surprisingly short list of ingredients: 100% flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun. The wrapping also features a list of what you won’t find in a BK Whopper, like MSG or high-fructose corn syrup. Ditching the fake stuff is part of a larger effort from BK to clean up its menu. As of right now, 85% of the permanent menu at Burger Kings in the United States are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives and the company hopes to get to 100% by the start of 2021.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.