This Burger King Value Meal Gets You a Whopper Jr., Nuggets, & Fries for Just $5

The only thing we like more than a good fast-food feast is a cheap fast-food feast. That just so happens to be exactly what Burger King is cooking up for the new year. The Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new value meal, dubbed the Your Way Meal, that gets you a whole lot of food for $5.

The promo, which has already hit participating locations, features a Double Whopper Jr., four nuggets, small fries, and a small drink for just $5, according to the Fast Food Post. That said, the Your Way Meal could run you $6 in select stores, the outlet reports.

The Double Whopper Jr. features two flame-grilled beef patties topped with tomato, fresh lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions sandwiched between a soft sesame seed bun. You can even upgrade your burger with added American cheese and bacon.

Per the Fast Food Post, the value meal is only available for a limited time at participating Burger King locations, so get your cheap eats while you can.

Burger King is also not only churning out cheap food. The fast-food joint has dropped major innovations as of late too—specifically, in the chicken nugget category. In October, BK announced plans for a plant-based nugget right after revealing its spicier-than-ever Ghost Pepper Nuggets that same day.