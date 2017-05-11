News

Cheetos-Dusted Fried Mac and Cheese Sticks are Back at Burger King

Courtesy of Burger King

Just when you thought you'd recovered from the mix of excitement, horror, and hunger that hit you when Burger King first unleashed Cheetos-dusted fried macaroni and cheese sticks last summer, it looks like you may want to brace yourself for all the deep-fried, cheesy insanity again. The bizarre snack food triple-threat is coming back -- by popular demand.

On Thursday, Burger King announced the menu item, Mac n' Cheetos, is returning to participating locations across the country on Thursday, May 18, for a limited time. The crowned burger chain describes the junk food hybrid as "portable" mac and cheese that's coated with a "dangerously cheesy" layer of alarmingly orange Cheetos dust and deep fried into noodle-shaped mozzarella stick-like pieces. A single five-pack of 'em makes regular mac and cheese look like a damn kale salad by comparison. 

We got our hands on some Mac n' Cheetos for a taste test shortly after they arrived in restaurants last June. Here's a key excerpt:

That's right: they hardly taste like actual Cheetos. Instead, they taste more like a Cheeto from which you've sucked all of the bright orange cheese dust and are left with a soggy puffed cornmeal nugget that -- in this case -- is also filled with creamy mac and cheese. This is not to say that they're not good, because they're actually dangerously good, but the classic Cheetos cheese dust flavor that you know and love is oddly either absent or just not strong enough. Basically, they taste like Cheetos as much as a Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell tastes like a handful of Doritos... not much. 

Basically, don't expect to have Cheetos dust-stained fingers when you're done eating them. But do expect a whirlwind of feelings. 

