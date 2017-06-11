Burger King's New Whopper Features a Fiery Red, Hot Sauce-Infused Bun

Following the apparent success of its freaky-looking black A.1. Halloween Whopper last fall, Burger King is again ditching boring old white bread with a new Whopper that's so spicy, it comes with a red, hot sauce-infused bun. It's called the "Angriest Whopper," and well, it sounds like it needs to take a damn chill pill.
Burger King said the new burger is an alarming new sequel to its previous Angry Whopper, and describes it as coming packed with potentially face-melting ingredients like "flaming onion petals, spicy angry sauce and jalapeño," along with the scarlet bun with hot sauced baked right in. The burger also comes with normal toppings like bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo, but good luck tasting them when your mouth is on fire.
The furiously spicy sandwiches will be available for a limited time at the chain's participating restaurants nationwide for around $5.50 alone or $7.50 as a combo starting on March 31st, according to a press release. However, you should probably think twice about messing with food that's so angry, especially considering the less than ideal bodily reactions some people had after eating the aforementioned black Whopper last year. All the EXPLOSIVE HOT LAVA imagery in Burger King's trailer for the burger doesn't inspire much confidence, either.
We'll report back on any potential changes in normal coloring as soon as we can.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders if the bun will make people's poop change color like the black buns did last year.