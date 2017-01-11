Burger Joint Will Give You Free Burgers for Life if You Get a Burger Tattoo

If you've ever needed a good excuse to get a giant cheeseburger tattoo, then it looks like you might finally be in luck thanks to a burger joint promising free burgers for life to anyone who's brave/crazy/hungry enough to get one permanently inked on their body. Really.

Cafe 51, a burger restaurant based in Melbourne, Australia, will give a free burger every day for the rest of your life if you get a tattoo of that burger somewhere on your body, according to a report by CNBC. As the restaurant explains on its website, the tattoo of the burger must be life-size, located somewhere that's easy to show to the restaurant's staff, and include the brand's logo somewhere in the image, which actually isn't that huge of a price to pay for a lifetime of big cheesy meat vehicles. After all, people have gotten tattoos of worse things.