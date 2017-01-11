Burger Joint Will Give You Free Burgers for Life if You Get a Burger Tattoo

If you've ever needed a good excuse to get a giant cheeseburger tattoo, then it looks like you might finally be in luck thanks to a burger joint promising free burgers for life to anyone who's brave/crazy/hungry enough to get one permanently inked on their body. Really.
Cafe 51, a burger restaurant based in Melbourne, Australia, will give a free burger every day for the rest of your life if you get a tattoo of that burger somewhere on your body, according to a report by CNBC. As the restaurant explains on its website, the tattoo of the burger must be life-size, located somewhere that's easy to show to the restaurant's staff, and include the brand's logo somewhere in the image, which actually isn't that huge of a price to pay for a lifetime of big cheesy meat vehicles. After all, people have gotten tattoos of worse things.
Despite the aforementioned rules and having to be in Australia to take advantage of the deal, Cafe 51's Steve Agi told Mashable the restaurant has already received more than 3,000 applicants to receive the tattoos, which apparently are done in-house. And in case you're wondering exactly what such a tattoo would look like, the burger brand's Instagram account includes at least one example of the burger-winning ink.
Perhaps the only downside is that you'll have to live with the threat of getting hungry every time you see it. Oh, and maybe a few double takes when you're out in public.
