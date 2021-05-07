BurgerFi and General Mills Team Up for New, Nostalgia-Filled Dunkaroos Shake

After years off the shelves, everybody's favorite '90s treat finally made a comeback to grocery stores last year. Dunkaroos, the classic snack pack with mini cookies and dunkable frosting, has regained popularity since its grand return, so much so that a restaurant decided to design a milkshake around it.

Fast casual burger chain BurgerFi just released a first look at its nostalgia-filled Dunkaroos Shake, created in partnership with General Mills. The limited-edition dessert comes with a vanilla custard base that's mixed with actual Dunkaroos cookies, then topped with whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, and more cookies.

"With the state of the world and the chaos we all face today, some comfort food full of '90s nostalgia is the perfect recipe," said Paul Griffin, BurgerFi's chief culinary officer, in a statement to Thrillist. "All of a sudden an ice-cold milkshake can warm the soul."

The Dunkaroos Shake will be available from Monday, May 10, to Sunday, June 13, at all Miami and New York City BurgerFi locations.

