News

Watching a Rubber Ducky Melt Feels Bizarrely Cathartic

By Published On 09/19/2016 By Published On 09/19/2016
Screenshot via YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

A venerable pastime of adolescence, burning stuff -- preferably toy soldiers or anything made of plastic -- with a magnifying glass is something all misbehaved children try at some point. But the hedonists over at Macro Room have perfected the craft, using a blowtorch to melt literally everything from a rubber ducky, to a calculator to a computer keyboard, and then some.  

As the video’s description admits, watching stuff whither to a molten stew is freakin’ satisfying. While you watch, think about the faulty coffee machine at your office, or the printer that perennially crapped out when you needed it the most. Then imagine burning it while a warm blanket of catharsis envelopes your soul.

Enjoy: 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a Staff Writer at Thrillist. He isn't that into burning stuff and feels kind of bad for that rubber ducky. He's on twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why Pop Rocks Pop When You Eat Them

related

READ MORE
The 50 Best Companies to Work for in 2017

related

READ MORE
Live Tweets From a Horrible Date Are a Car Crash You Can't Look Away From

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like