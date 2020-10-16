This Burrito Holder Keeps Your Burrito Warm & Pushes It Up as You Eat

Every once in a while you stumble upon something on the internet that’s clearly the work of a genius. The Burrito Pop, which emerged on Kickstarter back in September, for example. That’s probably why it quickly exceeded its fundraising goal and may be on its way to becoming a staple item in your kitchen.

First, what is a Burrito Pop? It’s a device dreamed up by Madelin Woods, who presumably was forced to eat one too many lukewarm or cold burritos. According to a report by The Takeout, Woods has called the product “the best thing to happen to burritos since foil” and we believe her. Burrito Pop pretty much looks like a thermos, but it’s designed specifically to keep burritos warm on the go.

It’s also meant to protect you, and your clothes, from burrito spillage, which is a game-changer. The twistable bottom pushes your burrito up closer and closer to your mouth as you eat, so you don’t even really have to take it out or hold anything but the Burrito Pop itself, which comes in several colors and is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Burrito Pop is well past its $10,000 fundraising goal and there are still a few days left to contribute as this writing. Once the fundraiser wraps up, Burrito Pop can go into production and will start shipping in December, according to the Kickstarter page. Now comes the big question: How much are you willing to spend to never eat a cold burrito again?

Burrito Pop will cost about $50, though people who pledge $33 or more to the Kickstarter will get one at an “early bird special” price. If you’re a big-time burrito muncher, you might want to consider getting in from the ground up while you’ve got time. If you’re reading this and it’s too late, but you’re still big on burritos, well… you’re going to have to cough up some cash.

Consider it an investment in your own personal happiness. You’re worth it.