This Dream Job Will Pay You $260/Week to Go on a Free Trip Across the Globe This Summer

If you've been meaning to make good on your resolution to see more of the world this year and have between six and 11 weeks to spare this summer, there's a new opportunity that may be a perfect fit. A popular travel company is on the hunt for a handful of adventurous travelers willing to explore different parts of the globe on an all-expenses paid trip and earn a little money along the way. That is, as long as they're wiling to let followers on social media dictate their every move.
Busabout, which offers hop-on, hop-off bus tours and guided adventure excursions around the world, is looking to hire six people for what it's calling "The Great Travel Experiment." The "dream job" of sorts will send them on globe-trotting trips this summer during which they'll be required to embrace spontaneity by letting the company's thousands of social media followers vote on what they eat, see, and do every day.
In terms of exactly how this will work, the company will put whoever gets the gig into three pairs, each of which will set off on one of three trips: a coast-to-coast tour of the US (six weeks), a tour of Southeast Asia (also six weeks), or a grand European excursion, which will last roughly 11 weeks. Busabout is specifically looking for three Instagram pros and three videographers, who'll be tasked with documenting their whole experience along the way, while earning $260 a week for their work (in addition to having all expenses covered).
Villa Capri
As the groups are traveling, Busabout will have its 49,000 followers vote in live polls about what each pair does next on their trip.
"From tough decisions like skydiving or white water rafting in Lauterbrunnen, and whether or not to swallow a deep fried insect in Bangkok, Instagram users will have the power to decide what happens next," the company explained in a press release. "The interactive polls on Instagram Stories will allow Busabout's audience to have a say in each and every moment of the winners' global adventures."
If you're willing to abandon your free will for a chance at seeing a bunch of far-flung locales on someone else's dime, throwing your hat in the ring pretty simple. You just need to fill out the online application, declare your area of expertise (video or Instagram) and select which trip preference by April 9. You'll also need to submit a creative 60-second YouTube video that showcases the "best bits" of your own hometown. If you and a pal are respectively good at Instagram and video, you're welcome to apply as a pair as well. Then, Busabout will go through and put together a shortlist of the finalists, and put those to a public vote on its website to determine the winners.
Of course, if you'd prefer to see and do things of your own choosing during your summer travels, we totally understand. Though since you'd be paying out of your own pocket, you may want to consider some of these budget-friendly options.
h/t Matador
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.