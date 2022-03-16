Your Dog Could Be on the Next Can of Busch Beer's Dog Brew

Everyone thinks that their dog is the best looking—myself included, but I'm right. And now, you can actually put your pooch's modeling skills to the test. Busch Beer debuted its own Dog Brew—an alcohol-free bone broth treat for dogs—in 2020 , and now, the company wants to put your pup on its next can.

In honor of March Madness, Busch Beer is launching its "Bark Bracket," a bracket-style competition that will ultimately make one dog the new face of Busch Dog Brew's latest flavor.

Between March 15 and March 22, fans that are 21 and older can post a photo to social media of their dog and share what makes them MVP (Most Valuable Pup) alongside the hashtag #BuschBarkBracket and #Contest. On March 23, which happens to be National Puppy Day, the Final Fur will be announced before voting opens. A winner will be announced March 29.