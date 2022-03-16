Your Dog Could Be on the Next Can of Busch Beer's Dog Brew
The beer maker is looking for the next new face of its brand.
Everyone thinks that their dog is the best looking—myself included, but I'm right. And now, you can actually put your pooch's modeling skills to the test. Busch Beer debuted its own Dog Brew—an alcohol-free bone broth treat for dogs—in 2020, and now, the company wants to put your pup on its next can.
In honor of March Madness, Busch Beer is launching its "Bark Bracket," a bracket-style competition that will ultimately make one dog the new face of Busch Dog Brew's latest flavor.
Between March 15 and March 22, fans that are 21 and older can post a photo to social media of their dog and share what makes them MVP (Most Valuable Pup) alongside the hashtag #BuschBarkBracket and #Contest. On March 23, which happens to be National Puppy Day, the Final Fur will be announced before voting opens. A winner will be announced March 29.
Just last year, the beer maker launched a similar competition—but to hire a Chief Tasting Officer to help in its flavor portfolio expansion. The winning dog even scored $20,000 plus pet insurance and stock options. Though, by stock options we mean of the pork bone broth variety.
"The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said in a statement last year. "We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!"