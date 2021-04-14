Busch Wants to Hire Your Pup to Taste Its Dog Brew & It Pays $20,000

It's about time Fido starts pulling his weight in the family, don't you think? Those kibble and bone bills aren't going to pay themselves, not to mention that BarkBox subscription he puppy eyed his way into. Thankfully, Busch wants to put your good boy to work.

Following last year's Busch Dog Brew launch, the beer maker is on the hunt for a canine Chief Tasting Officer to help with the flavor portfolio expansion. Here's the best part: it pays—and not some measly salary either. A whopping $20,000 plus pet insurance and even stock options (the pork bone broth variety, that is).

"The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said in a statement. "We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in2021!"