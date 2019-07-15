You Get Free Beer if You Find This Bar Hidden in a Forest

Pop-up shops have lost some of their novelty. Sure, they can still be fun but the concept of having one is familiar. If you want to stand out, you have to get weird. Not Jodorowsky weird, but, like, an eighth of the way there. Of all companies, it's Busch who has put together something a little off the beaten path.
Busch will host its shop "hidden deep" in a national forest somewhere in the US. It won't say exactly where. It's up to you to figure out where this is taking place. The pop-up will take place on July 20 from 10am to 5pm local time, wherever that might be. To aid your hunt, starting on July 16, the company will start dropping hints about its location on its Twitter feed.
If you manage to find the secret bar, there's going to be free swag and, of course, free beer for you to enjoy. (Along with the beauty of a national forest.) Additionally, everyone who shows up at the hidden shop will be entered into a raffle that could win you free Busch for life, passes to national parks, a cabin getaway for four, and other prizes.
"We wanted to take the concept of the traditional pop up shop and flip it on its head in a very Busch way," said Daniel Blake, senior director at Anheuser Busch. "Busch has the best fans out there who are always up for a little challenge, so we know they’ll be out in the forest finding our hidden ‘Schop.' The chance to win beer for life also doesn’t hurt!"
The pop-up has been put together through the company's partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). That partnership began in 2018 with a goal of conserving almost 200 million acres of forest. For this event, the beer brand promises to plant 100 trees in a national forest for every visitor who makes it to the shop. If you're nearby, it's hard to argue with a free beer on your hike with the promise of someone planting trees to ensure there's still some forest to enjoy in the future.
