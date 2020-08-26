Busch Beer Just Launched Cans of 'Brew' for Dogs & Special Pet Merch

It’s National Dog Day, a somewhat made-up holiday celebrating the four-legged creatures who bring so much joy to our lives. You could celebrate by posting a pic on Instagram or buying your dog a treat, or you could crack open a cold one with your furry best friend. Busch has been making beer for people for more than half a century, but now, the company’s got a brew for your pup, too.

OK, it’s not actually beer. The so-called dog beer, aptly dubbed Busch Dog Brew, is actually an alcohol-free bone broth treat for dogs, and it’s available to purchase as of Wednesday.

The Dog Brew makes it possible to kick back and enjoy a cold (or room-temperature) one with your dog. It doesn’t taste like beer, but it is packed with a “dog-friend flavor and nutrients” your fur baby will knock back faster than a frat boy during the first weekend back at college.