Busch Beer Just Launched Cans of 'Brew' for Dogs & Special Pet Merch
The beer company describes the new dog brew as "the nectar of the DOGS."
It’s National Dog Day, a somewhat made-up holiday celebrating the four-legged creatures who bring so much joy to our lives. You could celebrate by posting a pic on Instagram or buying your dog a treat, or you could crack open a cold one with your furry best friend. Busch has been making beer for people for more than half a century, but now, the company’s got a brew for your pup, too.
OK, it’s not actually beer. The so-called dog beer, aptly dubbed Busch Dog Brew, is actually an alcohol-free bone broth treat for dogs, and it’s available to purchase as of Wednesday.
The Dog Brew makes it possible to kick back and enjoy a cold (or room-temperature) one with your dog. It doesn’t taste like beer, but it is packed with a “dog-friend flavor and nutrients” your fur baby will knock back faster than a frat boy during the first weekend back at college.
Introducing The Nectar Of The DOGS!#BuschDogBrew is bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients. Go to the link in our bio to grab a pack for your favorite drinking buddy 🐶! pic.twitter.com/tWA20ys8at— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 26, 2020
If you want to try Busch Dog Brew, you can order a four-pack from Busch.com/DogBrew for $9.99. Anyone who buys Busch Dog Brew on National Dog Day (August 26) will be entered to win a Busch-branded Dog Brew bed to upgrade your dog’s sleep space. If you’re not feeling as lucky, you can just check out Busch’s Dog Brew swag here.
Busch has been all about the dogs this year. A few months ago, the company launched its “Foster a Dog” program, which helped hundreds of pups find their fur-ever homes. Now, the company is donating $1 from every Dog Brew purchase to Best Friends Animal Society.
You love your dog, so why not drink with them. Cheers to many more years of kicking back together.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.