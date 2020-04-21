Busch Is Giving a Year's Worth of Beer If You Had a Wedding Scheduled This Spring

I already know a handful of people who have had to postpone a wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're coming up on wedding season, and this is going to happen to a lot of people as stay-at-home orders remain in place. It's a disappointing sacrifice being made to protect communities. However, it doesn't have to be a complete loss if your wedding plans are changing. It might not provide a whole lot of comfort, but you might have a free year of beer coming your way.

Busch has announced plans to gift a year of free beer to 250 couples who have had to change their wedding plans. That includes cancelations, postponements, "Animal Crossing" weddings, and weddings performed via Zoom to an audience of cats and papier-mâché friends.