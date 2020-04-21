Busch Is Giving a Year's Worth of Beer If You Had a Wedding Scheduled This Spring
I already know a handful of people who have had to postpone a wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're coming up on wedding season, and this is going to happen to a lot of people as stay-at-home orders remain in place. It's a disappointing sacrifice being made to protect communities. However, it doesn't have to be a complete loss if your wedding plans are changing. It might not provide a whole lot of comfort, but you might have a free year of beer coming your way.
Busch has announced plans to gift a year of free beer to 250 couples who have had to change their wedding plans. That includes cancelations, postponements, "Animal Crossing" weddings, and weddings performed via Zoom to an audience of cats and papier-mâché friends.
Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020
Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa
"Wedding season is approaching and we’ve seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans. Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation," says Daniel Blake, VP of value brands at Anheuser-Busch.
All you have to do is post a photo of yourselves on social to tell Busch how you're still celebrating your wedding or Pam and Roy-length engagement, along with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes. Do it before May 1, and they might send you a pile of beer that will make you briefly forget the friendly people at your local liquor store.
