One of the World's Fastest and Tallest Rides Just Opened at Busch Gardens

For the thrill seekers and those born without the overwhelming motion sickness that causes spontaneous vomiting, Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida has officially opened its newest ride, the Serengeti Flyer. The ride reaches 68 miles per hour and a height of 135 feet above ground. You’ll be able to experience negative-G while looking over the 65-acre park.

The ride has twin dueling arms that get higher and higher, and has adjustable levels so you can choose to experience the milder or more extreme version of the ride.

"Thrills are in full swing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with yet another exciting record-setting ride for our guests to enjoy," said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, in a statement. "As the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind, Serengeti Flyer joins a world-class portfolio of attractions, offering breathtaking views of the park and a one-of-a-kind experience for all our guests."

Right now, you can experience the new ride with one of Busch Garden Tampa Bay's Annual Pass. The pass offers unlimited year-round admission, free parking, in-park discounts, and monthly rewards. If you aren’t in the area often enough for an annual pass, you can take advantage of the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card deal going on now. Right now, if you purchase one card, you can get an Adventure Island Fun Card for free—doubling your fun for no extra money. To get tickets and try out the new super speedy ride, head to BuschGardensTampa.com.