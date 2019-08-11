You Can Get Busch Latte Cans Now Because You Were Calling It That Anyway

For reasons beyond reasonable explanation, people have long referred colloquially to Busch Light as Busch Latte. Of course, this isn't news to Busch who has previously played up the wordplay for laughs.
The beer brand has taken fans' #BuschLatte hashtags to the next level with a limited-edition can. The Anheuser-Busch brand beer has a new, temporary look that touts itself as "brewed for America's heartland." The cans, though they contain regular ol' Busch Light, are branded as Busch Latte. (Though it's understandable to be confused about what's inside after the release of PBR's Hard Coffee, this is just regular light beer without the unrequested involvement of pumpkins or coffee.)
Grand Central Market LA
The new-look cans come with a parody commercial starring the Busch Guy that takes coffee commercials of the 80s and 90s as its inspiration. If you play it with the sound off, you can almost hear the old Folgers theme song playing as the actors pour themselves a morning cup o' Busch Latte.
The Busch Latte 30-pack is only available in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota for a limited time. Thus, the "brewed for America's heartland" tagline. It's absurd, but just be glad it's not actually a light beer trying to make a pumpkin spice brew. (At least, not yet.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.