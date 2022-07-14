Busch Is Ending a 'Fan Favorite' Seasonal Beer

A Busch Light Apple a day isn't possible, they're going away, as the saying goes.

Busch Light has announced the seasonal return of Busch Light Apple, which it calls a "fan-favorite" beer. Though, it appears that it's not quite big enough of a fan favorite because the company has simultaneously announced this will be the last year the beer is made available. If you're part of that fan group, you're going to need to fill your boots this summer.

If you haven't had a chance to try the cider-adjacent Busch Light, it'll be a little easier to find during its final run. It's getting a nationwide release, which the company says is the beer's "widest distribution to date."

Busch Light Apple made its debut in 2020. It hasn't had the staying power of the hard seltzer summer or other seasonal favorites like Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy. But it'll be remembered fondly during the beer world's in-memoriam segment for 2022. For now, you'll find it in 12-, 24-, and 30-packs of 12-ounce cans. You can also dig 'em up in single-serve 16-ounce cans until the beer is discontinued.