Busch Light & David's Bridal Created a Camo Wedding Dress with Pockets for Your Beer

What some might characterize as timeless or traditional, others might see as boring. Maybe the out-of-the-box bride wants something a bit more eclectic to walk down the aisle in, like, say, a Busch Light-inspired camo gown, which, in case you're wondering, actually exists. The beer maker has partnered with David's Bridal to create someone's dream dress. Who that someone is, I don't know.

This isn't some joke-like sweepstakes situation either. David's Bridal is currently featuring the $750 dress right there on the site, with a camo bow tie for your groom too.

"Busch has been a fixture at the weddings of fans for years and, as a brand that focuses on celebrating the things in life that really matter, has found unique ways to help couples celebrate their love," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist. "Whether it's sponsoring a dream wedding in the great outdoors or even being married by the recently ordained Busch Guy, Busch Light is proud to be part of our fans' special day."