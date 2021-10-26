Busch Light & David's Bridal Created a Camo Wedding Dress with Pockets for Your Beer
Get the gown in classic camo green or aluminum can grey camo.
What some might characterize as timeless or traditional, others might see as boring. Maybe the out-of-the-box bride wants something a bit more eclectic to walk down the aisle in, like, say, a Busch Light-inspired camo gown, which, in case you're wondering, actually exists. The beer maker has partnered with David's Bridal to create someone's dream dress. Who that someone is, I don't know.
This isn't some joke-like sweepstakes situation either. David's Bridal is currently featuring the $750 dress right there on the site, with a camo bow tie for your groom too.
"Busch has been a fixture at the weddings of fans for years and, as a brand that focuses on celebrating the things in life that really matter, has found unique ways to help couples celebrate their love," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist. "Whether it's sponsoring a dream wedding in the great outdoors or even being married by the recently ordained Busch Guy, Busch Light is proud to be part of our fans' special day."
The Busch Light and David's Bridal collaboration is available in classic Camo Green and a grey reminiscent of the brand's aluminum cans. It's even got "BUSCHHHHH" printed on the design for extra measure. It's got all the bells and whistles of your dream dress, too, like a sweep train and side pockets to hold your extra beer. What more could a bride need on their big day?