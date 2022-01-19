Busch Made an Ice Shanty You Can Stay in for a Week
The shanty is stocked with beer and heat for your ice-fishing retreat.
Busch Light is rolling out new cans celebrating the arrival of ice fishing season.
The season isn't simply acknowledged on the cans. Busch Light has constructed an ice shanty for light beer lovers on Mille Lacs Lake in northern Minnesota. Situated at the north side of Mille Lacs, it's run by The Red Door Resort, which manages dozens of shanties on the ice as well as shoreside cabins and a motel.
It will be out there for a while, but from January 18 to 28, you can enter to win a stay at the shanty that will last from February 5-11. The brewery is asking anyone who wants the icy vacation to post a photo of the Busch Light logo on social media with the tags @Buschbeer, #BuschIceShanty, and #Contest. It's a clear play for some social media clout, but an escape in an ice shack on a gorgeous lake is appealing.
The shanty is basically a trailer on the ice. Inside, you not only have a significant supply of Busch Light (naturally), but heat, a fridge, a bathroom, a small kitchenette, two single beds, a dinner table, and six holes with lines so you can pull up fish non-stop. After the contest winner gets their stay, the retreat on ice will be available to rent through the end of the season.