Busch Made an Ice Shanty You Can Stay in for a Week

The season isn't simply acknowledged on the cans. Busch Light has constructed an ice shanty for light beer lovers on Mille Lacs Lake in northern Minnesota . Situated at the north side of Mille Lacs, it's run by The Red Door Resort , which manages dozens of shanties on the ice as well as shoreside cabins and a motel.

It will be out there for a while, but from January 18 to 28, you can enter to win a stay at the shanty that will last from February 5-11. The brewery is asking anyone who wants the icy vacation to post a photo of the Busch Light logo on social media with the tags @Buschbeer, #BuschIceShanty, and #Contest. It's a clear play for some social media clout, but an escape in an ice shack on a gorgeous lake is appealing.

The shanty is basically a trailer on the ice. Inside, you not only have a significant supply of Busch Light (naturally), but heat, a fridge, a bathroom, a small kitchenette, two single beds, a dinner table, and six holes with lines so you can pull up fish non-stop. After the contest winner gets their stay, the retreat on ice will be available to rent through the end of the season.