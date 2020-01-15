Every Inch of Snow Will Give You $1 Off Busch Beer in These 7 States

After you tell those in close proximity that it's snowing, and maybe walk outside during lunch break to feel as free as the snowsuit balloon you once were, the weather hype of an Adult Day is pretty much over. Then it's time to clean off the car and head home to drink your normally priced Busch Beer... Or is it? Not for seven US cities and their respective states, whose residents will receive a dollar discount for every inch of snow that falls within their borders.
The program is called "Busch Snow Day," and the cities included are Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Everyone who's 21 years-old and up in each of these states will get the discount based on the snowfall total of its selected city. So, basically, Busch is taking a pretty huge gamble here. Remember a few years ago when, between November 17 and 19, Buffalo was hit with over five feet of snow? I was there. Our dorm faced a shortage of rye bread and someone wrote a thought piece about it.
Busch has installed interactive billboards in each of these cities and set up a microsite so fans can see the expected savings. On this site there are also steps to collect the rebates, which you'll need to get the discount.
Here's what we're looking at so far, in inches:
Iowa: 3.7
Michigan: 1.8
Minnesota: 1.2
North Dakota: 0.2
Nebraska: 0.6
New York: 4.8
Wisconsin: 2.8
“We know some of our biggest fans are going to experience a lot of snow this winter, which can make things a little rough,” Daniel Blake, senior director of marketing at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.”
