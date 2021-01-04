Busch Beer Is Offering $1 Off Your Beer for Every Inch of Snow in 31 States

Big news for anyone who has wistfully stood looking out their front window as snow piled up and thought, "Nothing good can come of this." Finally, something good can and will come of it.

For the second straight year, Busch is going to offer discounts on beer based on how much snow is sitting outside. In 2021, the program is expanding from seven to 31 states. In each state, you will unlock $1 off any Busch product for every inch of snow that piles up from January 1 through March 28. That discount includes Busch, Busch Light, Busch NA, Busch Ice, Busch Light Apple, or its beer for dogs.

Importantly, you should note that it's not how much snow fell today. It's not how much snow is sitting out there right now. It's how much snow the state has received in total. So, that discount can start to add up.

The states involved this year include Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You can head to Busch.com/SnowDay to see how much snow Busch is citing for your state so far. All you have to do to stock up on low-cost beer is upload a receipt for a Busch beer purchase and enter your zip code. You'll get a rebate based on your snowfall. So, you're going to have to just pay up front for the beer and get a little back later on, but you're still getting some beer money based on your winter misery.