This Company Will Pay You $20,000 to Be Its First Chili Commissioner

Remember those iconic commercials for Bush's Baked Beans, you know, the series with the bald guy and the dog? This story has little to do with them but it's fun to reminisce.

This football season, the baked beans brand is looking to welcome its first ever Chili Commissioner. The ceremonial position will be filled via a new sweepstakes competition.

As Chili Commissioner, the winner will collaborate with Bush's on an official chili recipe. That recipe will then take center stage at a tailgate presented by Bush's as the "Official Beans of the SEC." The tailgate is set to take place at the SEC Championship game being held in Atlanta on December 3.

The tailgate will be co-hosted by actor and chili cookbook author Brian Baumgartner. During the event, Baumgartner and the sweepstakes winner will go head to head in a chili cook-off before the big game.

Even if the newly deemed Chili Commissioner loses the cook-off, they'll still earn a slew of other prizes including a one-time "salary" of $20,000, as well as a two-night all-expenses-paid trip and tickets to attend the game itself. In addition to that, they'll also earn a year's supply of Bush's Chili Beans.

In order to be eligible to win, candidates need to complete an application and answer a few brief writing prompts. Once that's done, applicants will need to upload a 15-second video explaining why they're the best fit for the role.

Sounds pretty involved, but hey, for $20,000 and a couple free tickets to a championship game, why not? Those interested can apply now through November 8 on the company's website.