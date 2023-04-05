You Can Camp Inside a Giant Bush's Bean Can This Summer

What does that mean? Three lucky fans will get the opportunity to stay in the Bush's "Canper," a giant bean can on wheels that you'll be able to camp in. The canper will be parked near three national parks this summer: Big Bend National Park , Grand Teton National Park , and Great Smoky Mountains National Park .

For those of you out there who saw Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and felt a tinge of envy of the miniaturized children that ran around the suburban-home-turned-hellscape, Bush's Beans has the ultimate vacation experience . This summer, the bean company is teaming up with the National Park Foundation to "bring the beautiful bean to the great outdoors," according to Bush's Beans .

Now let's get to this Canper. It is literally shaped exactly like a bean can, and even features the bean can beveling you'll find on grocery store shelves. Inside of the Canper, you'll find totally beaned-out decor, including a fridge stocked with food, water, and (obviously) plenty of beans. The three winners of the experience will receive:

An all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and a guest.

Bean-centric, camping-themed breakfast and dinners prepared by a private chef.

A guided excursion of your choice in or around the national park.



"As a camping staple that fuels outdoor adventures, Bush's is excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and support their mission of protecting and preserving our national parks for current and future visitors," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's, in a statement. "We know many of our fans are outdoor enthusiasts and turn to Bush's Beans as park-friendly fuel with plant-based protein. Additionally, our cans are infinitely recyclable and completely shelf stable, making them the perfect pairing for this unique Canper experience or any national park excursion."

You can enter the contest between now and April 26, for the chance to win a three-day, two-night Canper experience. You can enter the contest by heading to BushCanper.com.