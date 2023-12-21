These Were the World's Busiest Flight Routes in 2023

As 2023 winds down, many best-of lists are published this time of year, but what about a busiest list? Travel data platform OAG, which looks at international and domestic airline route performance and trends, has revealed the busiest flight routes in 2023, with Asian destinations dominating this year's global list.

From January to December 2023, the busiest flight route worldwide was Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Singapore Changi International Airport. The popular route jumped from the number three spot last year to number one with 4.9 million passengers. That’s a lot of people passing through! Overall, Asia-Pacific routes claimed seven of the top 10 busiest international routes, including the third-busiest route (Hong Kong International Airport in China to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei). Rounding out the top five are two South Korean routes out of Incheon International Airport in Seoul that both travel to Japan (Kansai International Airport in Osaka and Narita International Airport in Tokyo respectively).

"Asia continues to have the busiest routes in the world due to its popularity as a tourism hotspot," said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, in a news release.

Here is the full ranking of the top 10 busiest global flight routes for 2023: